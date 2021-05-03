Godrej Prop Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 387.84 crore, down 50.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 387.84 crore in March 2021 down 50.33% from Rs. 780.83 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.16 crore in March 2021 down 169.21% from Rs. 95.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.80 crore in March 2021 down 77.67% from Rs. 236.42 crore in March 2020.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,368.35 on April 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.28% returns over the last 6 months and 101.94% over the last 12 months.