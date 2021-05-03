MARKET NEWS

Godrej Prop Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 387.84 crore, down 50.33% Y-o-Y

May 03, 2021 / 02:53 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:

Net Sales at Rs 387.84 crore in March 2021 down 50.33% from Rs. 780.83 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.16 crore in March 2021 down 169.21% from Rs. 95.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.80 crore in March 2021 down 77.67% from Rs. 236.42 crore in March 2020.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,368.35 on April 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.28% returns over the last 6 months and 101.94% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Properties
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations387.8472.83780.83
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations387.8472.83780.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials443.59435.16302.85
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-231.89-400.90153.79
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost180.3223.6076.22
Depreciation4.384.144.59
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses124.8784.61166.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-133.43-73.7876.97
Other Income181.85167.45154.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.4293.67231.83
Interest51.9357.0262.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.5136.65169.30
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.5136.65169.30
Tax62.6528.2973.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-66.168.3695.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-66.168.3695.59
Equity Share Capital139.97126.04126.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.580.333.79
Diluted EPS-2.580.333.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.580.333.79
Diluted EPS-2.580.333.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Prop #Godrej Properties #Results
first published: May 3, 2021 02:46 pm

