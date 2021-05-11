Godrej Prop Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 387.84 crore, down 50.33% Y-o-Y
May 11, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:
Net Sales at Rs 387.84 crore in March 2021 down 50.33% from Rs. 780.83 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.16 crore in March 2021 down 169.21% from Rs. 95.59 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.80 crore in March 2021 down 77.67% from Rs. 236.42 crore in March 2020.
Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,242.35 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.78% returns over the last 6 months and 100.09% over the last 12 months.
|Godrej Properties
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|387.84
|72.83
|780.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|387.84
|72.83
|780.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|443.59
|435.16
|302.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-231.89
|-400.90
|153.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|180.32
|23.60
|76.22
|Depreciation
|4.38
|4.14
|4.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|124.87
|84.61
|166.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-133.43
|-73.78
|76.97
|Other Income
|181.85
|167.45
|154.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.42
|93.67
|231.83
|Interest
|51.93
|57.02
|62.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.51
|36.65
|169.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.51
|36.65
|169.30
|Tax
|62.65
|28.29
|73.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-66.16
|8.36
|95.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-66.16
|8.36
|95.59
|Equity Share Capital
|138.97
|126.04
|126.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.58
|0.33
|3.79
|Diluted EPS
|-2.58
|0.33
|3.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.58
|0.33
|3.79
|Diluted EPS
|-2.58
|0.33
|3.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited