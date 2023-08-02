English
    Godrej Prop Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 309.98 crore, up 44.75% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:

    Net Sales at Rs 309.98 crore in June 2023 up 44.75% from Rs. 214.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.34 crore in June 2023 down 13.64% from Rs. 140.51 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.96 crore in June 2023 down 11.46% from Rs. 247.29 crore in June 2022.

    Godrej Prop EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.05 in June 2022.

    Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,692.00 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.31% returns over the last 6 months and 11.89% over the last 12 months.

    Godrej Properties
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations309.98610.22214.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations309.98610.22214.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials758.231,535.14375.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-579.77-1,276.01-286.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.5799.4329.51
    Depreciation5.384.944.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses129.52117.3372.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-43.95129.3917.68
    Other Income257.53233.61225.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax213.58363.00242.82
    Interest55.4756.7556.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax158.11306.25186.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax158.11306.25186.61
    Tax36.7739.7346.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities121.34266.52140.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period121.34266.52140.51
    Equity Share Capital139.01139.01139.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.469.595.05
    Diluted EPS4.469.595.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.469.595.05
    Diluted EPS4.469.595.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 2, 2023

