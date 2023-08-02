Godrej Prop Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 309.98 crore, up 44.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 309.98 crore in June 2023 up 44.75% from Rs. 214.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.34 crore in June 2023 down 13.64% from Rs. 140.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.96 crore in June 2023 down 11.46% from Rs. 247.29 crore in June 2022.

Godrej Prop EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.05 in June 2022.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,692.00 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.31% returns over the last 6 months and 11.89% over the last 12 months.