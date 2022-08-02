 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Prop Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 214.15 crore, up 604.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:

Net Sales at Rs 214.15 crore in June 2022 up 604.9% from Rs. 30.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.51 crore in June 2022 up 147.86% from Rs. 56.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.29 crore in June 2022 up 77.12% from Rs. 139.62 crore in June 2021.

Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 5.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2021.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,512.25 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Godrej Properties
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 214.15 1,084.69 30.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 214.15 1,084.69 30.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 375.76 157.05 74.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -286.21 559.29 -76.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.51 27.27 23.05
Depreciation 4.47 4.70 4.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.94 139.47 69.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.68 196.91 -64.62
Other Income 225.14 217.54 200.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 242.82 414.45 135.40
Interest 56.21 66.48 55.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 186.61 347.97 80.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 186.61 347.97 80.28
Tax 46.10 92.97 23.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 140.51 255.00 56.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 140.51 255.00 56.69
Equity Share Capital 139.00 138.99 138.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.05 9.17 1.86
Diluted EPS 5.05 9.17 1.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.05 9.17 1.86
Diluted EPS 5.05 9.17 1.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
