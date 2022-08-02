Godrej Prop Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 214.15 crore, up 604.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.15 crore in June 2022 up 604.9% from Rs. 30.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.51 crore in June 2022 up 147.86% from Rs. 56.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.29 crore in June 2022 up 77.12% from Rs. 139.62 crore in June 2021.

Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 5.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2021.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,512.25 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)