Godrej Prop Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.38 crore, down 41.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.38 crore in June 2021 down 41.88% from Rs. 52.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.69 crore in June 2021 up 787.17% from Rs. 6.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.62 crore in June 2021 up 55.86% from Rs. 89.58 crore in June 2020.

Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2020.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,657.70 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.35% returns over the last 6 months and 79.84% over the last 12 months.