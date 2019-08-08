Godrej Prop Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 610.06 crore, up 594.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 610.06 crore in June 2019 up 594.67% from Rs. 87.82 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.00 crore in June 2019 up 1314.95% from Rs. 10.70 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.88 crore in June 2019 up 379.32% from Rs. 55.47 crore in June 2018.

Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 5.66 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2018.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 918.70 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 22.76% returns over the last 6 months and 28.27% over the last 12 months.