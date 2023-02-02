Godrej Prop Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.46 crore, down 26.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.46 crore in December 2022 down 26.9% from Rs. 244.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.75 crore in December 2022 up 3.05% from Rs. 125.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.79 crore in December 2022 up 11.09% from Rs. 226.65 crore in December 2021.