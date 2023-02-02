 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Prop Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.46 crore, down 26.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:

Net Sales at Rs 178.46 crore in December 2022 down 26.9% from Rs. 244.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.75 crore in December 2022 up 3.05% from Rs. 125.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.79 crore in December 2022 up 11.09% from Rs. 226.65 crore in December 2021.

Godrej Properties
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 178.46 152.22 244.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 178.46 152.22 244.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,832.12 426.74 401.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,748.74 -371.98 -243.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.94 27.30 17.06
Depreciation 5.10 4.45 4.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.49 91.66 68.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.45 -25.95 -3.91
Other Income 249.14 237.11 226.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 246.69 211.16 222.13
Interest 60.97 59.20 55.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 185.72 151.96 166.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 185.72 151.96 166.49
Tax 55.97 33.07 40.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 129.75 118.89 125.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 129.75 118.89 125.91
Equity Share Capital 139.01 139.01 138.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.67 4.28 4.53
Diluted EPS 4.67 4.28 4.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.67 4.28 4.53
Diluted EPS 4.67 4.28 4.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
