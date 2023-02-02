English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Godrej Prop Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.46 crore, down 26.9% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:

    Net Sales at Rs 178.46 crore in December 2022 down 26.9% from Rs. 244.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.75 crore in December 2022 up 3.05% from Rs. 125.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.79 crore in December 2022 up 11.09% from Rs. 226.65 crore in December 2021.

    Godrej Properties
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations178.46152.22244.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations178.46152.22244.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,832.12426.74401.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,748.74-371.98-243.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.9427.3017.06
    Depreciation5.104.454.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.4991.6668.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.45-25.95-3.91
    Other Income249.14237.11226.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax246.69211.16222.13
    Interest60.9759.2055.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax185.72151.96166.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax185.72151.96166.49
    Tax55.9733.0740.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities129.75118.89125.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period129.75118.89125.91
    Equity Share Capital139.01139.01138.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.674.284.53
    Diluted EPS4.674.284.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.674.284.53
    Diluted EPS4.674.284.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited