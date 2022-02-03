Godrej Prop Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 244.13 crore, up 235.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.13 crore in December 2021 up 235.21% from Rs. 72.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.91 crore in December 2021 up 1406.1% from Rs. 8.36 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 226.65 crore in December 2021 up 131.72% from Rs. 97.81 crore in December 2020.

Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 4.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2020.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,782.20 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 28.32% over the last 12 months.