Godrej Prop Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.83 crore, down 73.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.83 crore in December 2020 down 73.57% from Rs. 275.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.36 crore in December 2020 down 88% from Rs. 69.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.81 crore in December 2020 down 48.65% from Rs. 190.49 crore in December 2019.

Godrej Prop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.76 in December 2019.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,388.35 on February 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.69% returns over the last 6 months and 29.59% over the last 12 months.