Godrej Prop Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 184.99 crore, down 0.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.99 crore in December 2018 down 0.48% from Rs. 185.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2018 down 74.24% from Rs. 20.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.91 crore in December 2018 down 26.74% from Rs. 85.87 crore in December 2017.

Godrej Prop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2017.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 745.30 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.16% returns over the last 6 months and -9.00% over the last 12 months.