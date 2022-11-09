 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Prop Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.09 crore, up 27.66% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:

Net Sales at Rs 165.09 crore in September 2022 up 27.66% from Rs. 129.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.96 crore in September 2022 up 53.86% from Rs. 35.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.71 crore in September 2022 down 8.08% from Rs. 148.73 crore in September 2021.

Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2021.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,260.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.72% returns over the last 6 months and -48.49% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Properties
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 165.09 244.67 129.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 165.09 244.67 129.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 663.26 971.22 235.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -602.86 -861.15 -177.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.55 34.43 28.41
Depreciation 5.61 5.47 5.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 134.54 114.36 98.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -73.01 -19.66 -61.41
Other Income 204.11 181.73 204.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 131.10 162.07 143.49
Interest 40.57 34.48 41.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 90.53 127.59 102.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 90.53 127.59 102.39
Tax -18.76 32.65 22.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 109.29 94.94 79.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 109.29 94.94 79.79
Minority Interest -12.07 2.25 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -42.26 -51.64 -44.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 54.96 45.55 35.72
Equity Share Capital 139.01 139.00 138.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 1.64 1.28
Diluted EPS 1.98 1.64 1.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 1.64 1.28
Diluted EPS 1.98 1.64 1.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:52 pm
