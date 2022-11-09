English
    Godrej Prop Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.09 crore, up 27.66% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:

    Net Sales at Rs 165.09 crore in September 2022 up 27.66% from Rs. 129.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.96 crore in September 2022 up 53.86% from Rs. 35.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.71 crore in September 2022 down 8.08% from Rs. 148.73 crore in September 2021.

    Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2021.

    Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,260.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.72% returns over the last 6 months and -48.49% over the last 12 months.

    Godrej Properties
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations165.09244.67129.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations165.09244.67129.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials663.26971.22235.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-602.86-861.15-177.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.5534.4328.41
    Depreciation5.615.475.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses134.54114.3698.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-73.01-19.66-61.41
    Other Income204.11181.73204.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.10162.07143.49
    Interest40.5734.4841.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax90.53127.59102.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax90.53127.59102.39
    Tax-18.7632.6522.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities109.2994.9479.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period109.2994.9479.79
    Minority Interest-12.072.25--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-42.26-51.64-44.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates54.9645.5535.72
    Equity Share Capital139.01139.00138.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.981.641.28
    Diluted EPS1.981.641.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.981.641.28
    Diluted EPS1.981.641.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

