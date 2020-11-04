Godrej Prop Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 89.50 crore, down 65.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.50 crore in September 2020 down 65.53% from Rs. 259.67 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.10 crore in September 2020 down 76.93% from Rs. 30.78 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.37 crore in September 2020 down 44.19% from Rs. 160.14 crore in September 2019.

Godrej Prop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2019.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,036.60 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 67.69% returns over the last 6 months and 5.16% over the last 12 months.