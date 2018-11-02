Godrej Prop Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 393.25 crore, Down 20.12% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 393.25 996.73 492.32 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 393.25 996.73 492.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 29.33 30.93 12.51 Depreciation 3.48 3.32 4.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 375.56 898.87 404.66 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.12 63.61 71.11 Other Income 93.82 70.00 43.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.70 133.61 114.87 Interest 61.52 59.02 40.22 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.18 74.59 74.65 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 17.18 74.59 74.65 Tax -17.01 28.79 26.88 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.19 45.80 47.77 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.19 45.80 47.77 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -13.62 -11.50 -3.61 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.57 34.30 44.16 Equity Share Capital 114.66 114.66 108.24 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.90 1.56 2.04 Diluted EPS 0.90 1.56 2.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.90 1.56 2.04 Diluted EPS 0.90 1.56 2.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited