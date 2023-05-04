Godrej Prop Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,646.27 crore, up 23.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:Net Sales at Rs 1,646.27 crore in March 2023 up 23.72% from Rs. 1,330.64 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 412.14 crore in March 2023 up 58.23% from Rs. 260.47 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 538.56 crore in March 2023 up 19.7% from Rs. 449.91 crore in March 2022.
Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 14.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.37 in March 2022.
|Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,328.55 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.62% returns over the last 6 months and -16.38% over the last 12 months.
|Godrej Properties
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,646.27
|196.23
|1,330.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,646.27
|196.23
|1,330.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,061.92
|2,757.36
|1,166.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,071.54
|-2,676.33
|-250.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|110.35
|36.08
|28.97
|Depreciation
|6.58
|6.48
|5.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|199.53
|95.91
|127.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|339.43
|-23.27
|252.33
|Other Income
|192.55
|208.35
|191.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|531.98
|185.08
|444.26
|Interest
|53.53
|45.65
|43.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|478.45
|139.43
|401.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|478.45
|139.43
|401.25
|Tax
|115.86
|44.92
|95.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|362.59
|94.51
|305.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|362.59
|94.51
|305.50
|Minority Interest
|-41.73
|2.34
|1.82
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|91.28
|-38.11
|-46.85
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|412.14
|58.74
|260.47
|Equity Share Capital
|139.01
|139.01
|138.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.82
|2.11
|9.37
|Diluted EPS
|14.82
|2.11
|9.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.82
|2.11
|9.37
|Diluted EPS
|14.82
|2.11
|9.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited