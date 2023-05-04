Godrej Prop Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,646.27 crore, up 23.72% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,646.27 196.23 1,330.64 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,646.27 196.23 1,330.64 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,061.92 2,757.36 1,166.23 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,071.54 -2,676.33 -250.26 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 110.35 36.08 28.97 Depreciation 6.58 6.48 5.65 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 199.53 95.91 127.72 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 339.43 -23.27 252.33 Other Income 192.55 208.35 191.93 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 531.98 185.08 444.26 Interest 53.53 45.65 43.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 478.45 139.43 401.25 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 478.45 139.43 401.25 Tax 115.86 44.92 95.75 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 362.59 94.51 305.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 362.59 94.51 305.50 Minority Interest -41.73 2.34 1.82 Share Of P/L Of Associates 91.28 -38.11 -46.85 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 412.14 58.74 260.47 Equity Share Capital 139.01 139.01 138.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.82 2.11 9.37 Diluted EPS 14.82 2.11 9.37 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.82 2.11 9.37 Diluted EPS 14.82 2.11 9.37 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited