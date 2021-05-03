MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Godrej Prop Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 432.64 crore, down 62.8% Y-o-Y

May 03, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:

Net Sales at Rs 432.64 crore in March 2021 down 62.8% from Rs. 1,163.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 191.62 crore in March 2021 down 289.57% from Rs. 101.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2021 down 103.81% from Rs. 280.57 crore in March 2020.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,368.35 on April 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.28% returns over the last 6 months and 101.94% over the last 12 months.

Close
Godrej Properties
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations432.64170.491,163.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations432.64170.491,163.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials528.56511.83501.02
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-252.29-394.40279.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost193.5833.9385.80
Depreciation5.255.005.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses116.9173.47141.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-159.37-59.34149.88
Other Income143.44140.63125.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.9381.29275.00
Interest40.7644.9157.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-56.6936.38217.44
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-56.6936.38217.44
Tax66.6917.0488.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-123.3819.34128.72
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-123.3819.34128.72
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-68.24-4.99-27.64
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-191.6214.35101.08
Equity Share Capital138.97126.04126.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.470.574.01
Diluted EPS-7.470.574.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.470.574.01
Diluted EPS-7.470.574.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Prop #Godrej Properties #Results
first published: May 3, 2021 02:54 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.