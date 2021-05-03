Godrej Prop Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 432.64 crore, down 62.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 432.64 crore in March 2021 down 62.8% from Rs. 1,163.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 191.62 crore in March 2021 down 289.57% from Rs. 101.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2021 down 103.81% from Rs. 280.57 crore in March 2020.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,368.35 on April 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.28% returns over the last 6 months and 101.94% over the last 12 months.