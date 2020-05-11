App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Prop Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,163.05 crore, up 10.44% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,163.05 crore in March 2020 up 10.44% from Rs. 1,053.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.08 crore in March 2020 down 35.48% from Rs. 156.66 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 280.57 crore in March 2020 down 11.49% from Rs. 317.01 crore in March 2019.

Godrej Prop EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.83 in March 2019.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 617.70 on May 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.74% returns over the last 6 months and -20.76% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Properties
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,163.05382.821,053.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,163.05382.821,053.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials501.02130.46--
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks279.59106.77--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost85.8033.5086.32
Depreciation5.575.273.76
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses141.1969.80799.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax149.8837.02163.13
Other Income125.12134.65150.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax275.00171.67313.25
Interest57.5657.4764.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax217.44114.20248.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax217.44114.20248.59
Tax88.7242.6488.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities128.7271.56159.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period128.7271.56159.70
Minority Interest---0.03--
Share Of P/L Of Associates-27.64-26.07-3.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates101.0845.46156.66
Equity Share Capital126.01126.01114.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.011.806.83
Diluted EPS4.011.806.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.011.806.83
Diluted EPS4.011.806.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on May 11, 2020 12:37 pm

tags #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Prop #Godrej Properties #Results

