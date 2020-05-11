Godrej Prop Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,163.05 crore, up 10.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,163.05 crore in March 2020 up 10.44% from Rs. 1,053.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.08 crore in March 2020 down 35.48% from Rs. 156.66 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 280.57 crore in March 2020 down 11.49% from Rs. 317.01 crore in March 2019.

Godrej Prop EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.83 in March 2019.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 617.70 on May 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.74% returns over the last 6 months and -20.76% over the last 12 months.