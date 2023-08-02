Godrej Prop Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 936.09 crore, up 282.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 936.09 crore in June 2023 up 282.59% from Rs. 244.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.94 crore in June 2023 up 174.29% from Rs. 45.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.69 crore in June 2023 up 7.85% from Rs. 167.54 crore in June 2022.

Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 4.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2022.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,692.00 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.31% returns over the last 6 months and 11.89% over the last 12 months.