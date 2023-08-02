English
    Godrej Prop Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 936.09 crore, up 282.59% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:

    Net Sales at Rs 936.09 crore in June 2023 up 282.59% from Rs. 244.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.94 crore in June 2023 up 174.29% from Rs. 45.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.69 crore in June 2023 up 7.85% from Rs. 167.54 crore in June 2022.

    Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 4.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2022.

    Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,692.00 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.31% returns over the last 6 months and 11.89% over the last 12 months.

    Godrej Properties
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations936.091,646.27244.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations936.091,646.27244.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,121.312,061.92971.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-440.41-1,071.54-861.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.23110.3534.43
    Depreciation6.936.585.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses345.16199.53114.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-156.13339.43-19.66
    Other Income329.89192.55181.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax173.76531.98162.07
    Interest29.6753.5334.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax144.09478.45127.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax144.09478.45127.59
    Tax59.23115.8632.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.86362.5994.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.86362.5994.94
    Minority Interest-8.75-41.732.25
    Share Of P/L Of Associates48.8391.28-51.64
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates124.94412.1445.55
    Equity Share Capital139.01139.01139.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.5914.821.64
    Diluted EPS4.5914.821.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.5914.821.64
    Diluted EPS4.5914.821.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 03:33 pm

