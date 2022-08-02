English
    Godrej Prop Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 244.67 crore, up 183.97% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:

    Net Sales at Rs 244.67 crore in June 2022 up 183.97% from Rs. 86.16 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.55 crore in June 2022 up 167.78% from Rs. 17.01 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.54 crore in June 2022 up 49.46% from Rs. 112.10 crore in June 2021.

    Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2021.

    Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,512.25 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

    Godrej Properties
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations244.671,330.6486.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations244.671,330.6486.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials971.221,166.23159.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-861.15-250.26-121.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.4328.9733.84
    Depreciation5.475.655.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses114.36127.7277.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.66252.33-68.81
    Other Income181.73191.93175.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax162.07444.26107.02
    Interest34.4843.0141.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax127.59401.2565.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax127.59401.2565.31
    Tax32.6595.7518.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities94.94305.5046.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period94.94305.5046.68
    Minority Interest2.251.82--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-51.64-46.85-29.67
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates45.55260.4717.01
    Equity Share Capital139.00138.99138.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.649.370.61
    Diluted EPS1.649.370.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.649.370.61
    Diluted EPS1.649.370.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:33 pm
