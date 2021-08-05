Godrej Prop Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.16 crore, up 19.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.16 crore in June 2021 up 19.19% from Rs. 72.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.01 crore in June 2021 up 184.08% from Rs. 20.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.10 crore in June 2021 up 60.53% from Rs. 69.83 crore in June 2020.

Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2020.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,637.55 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)