Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 07:17 PM IST

Godrej Prop Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.29 crore, down 88.63% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:

Net Sales at Rs 72.29 crore in June 2020 down 88.63% from Rs. 635.88 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.23 crore in June 2020 down 122.51% from Rs. 89.89 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.83 crore in June 2020 down 65.25% from Rs. 200.95 crore in June 2019.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 931.35 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.11% returns over the last 6 months and 2.06% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations72.291,163.05635.88
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations72.291,163.05635.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials201.32501.02766.50
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-170.51279.59-353.65
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost34.9685.8031.79
Depreciation4.435.574.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses60.06141.1968.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-57.97149.88118.27
Other Income123.37125.1277.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.40275.00196.23
Interest49.9057.5650.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.50217.44146.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax15.50217.44146.00
Tax5.5488.7250.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.96128.7295.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.96128.7295.74
Minority Interest----0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates-30.19-27.64-5.87
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-20.23101.0889.89
Equity Share Capital126.01126.01126.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.804.013.91
Diluted EPS-0.804.013.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.404.013.91
Diluted EPS-0.804.013.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 5, 2020 07:11 pm

tags #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Prop #Godrej Properties #Results

