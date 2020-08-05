Godrej Prop Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.29 crore, down 88.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.29 crore in June 2020 down 88.63% from Rs. 635.88 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.23 crore in June 2020 down 122.51% from Rs. 89.89 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.83 crore in June 2020 down 65.25% from Rs. 200.95 crore in June 2019.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 931.35 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.11% returns over the last 6 months and 2.06% over the last 12 months.