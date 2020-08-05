Godrej Prop Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.29 crore, down 88.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.29 crore in June 2020 down 88.63% from Rs. 635.88 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.23 crore in June 2020 down 122.51% from Rs. 89.89 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.83 crore in June 2020 down 65.25% from Rs. 200.95 crore in June 2019.
Godrej Prop shares closed at 931.35 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.11% returns over the last 6 months and 2.06% over the last 12 months.
|Godrej Properties
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.29
|1,163.05
|635.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.29
|1,163.05
|635.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|201.32
|501.02
|766.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-170.51
|279.59
|-353.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.96
|85.80
|31.79
|Depreciation
|4.43
|5.57
|4.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.06
|141.19
|68.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.97
|149.88
|118.27
|Other Income
|123.37
|125.12
|77.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|65.40
|275.00
|196.23
|Interest
|49.90
|57.56
|50.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.50
|217.44
|146.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.50
|217.44
|146.00
|Tax
|5.54
|88.72
|50.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.96
|128.72
|95.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.96
|128.72
|95.74
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-30.19
|-27.64
|-5.87
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-20.23
|101.08
|89.89
|Equity Share Capital
|126.01
|126.01
|126.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|4.01
|3.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|4.01
|3.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.40
|4.01
|3.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|4.01
|3.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 07:11 pm