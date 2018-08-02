Godrej Prop consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 996.73 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 996.73 521.20 248.65 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 996.73 521.20 248.65 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 30.93 54.98 11.70 Depreciation 3.32 4.31 3.57 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 898.87 573.66 255.24 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.61 -111.75 -21.86 Other Income 70.00 327.36 96.38 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.61 215.61 74.52 Interest 59.02 40.66 31.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.59 174.95 43.02 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 74.59 174.95 43.02 Tax 28.79 34.30 19.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.80 140.65 23.54 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.80 140.65 23.54 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -11.50 0.86 -0.17 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 34.30 141.51 23.37 Equity Share Capital 114.66 108.24 108.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.56 6.54 1.08 Diluted EPS 1.56 6.53 1.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.56 6.54 1.08 Diluted EPS 1.56 6.53 1.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited