Godrej Prop Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.23 crore, down 29.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:Net Sales at Rs 196.23 crore in December 2022 down 29.61% from Rs. 278.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.74 crore in December 2022 up 50.81% from Rs. 38.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.56 crore in December 2022 up 4.66% from Rs. 183.03 crore in December 2021.
Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.40 in December 2021.
|Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,156.45 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.53% returns over the last 6 months and -32.82% over the last 12 months.
|Godrej Properties
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|196.23
|165.09
|278.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|196.23
|165.09
|278.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,757.36
|663.26
|520.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2,676.33
|-602.86
|-339.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.08
|37.55
|19.03
|Depreciation
|6.48
|5.61
|5.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|95.91
|134.54
|83.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.27
|-73.01
|-10.58
|Other Income
|208.35
|204.11
|188.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|185.08
|131.10
|177.57
|Interest
|45.65
|40.57
|41.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|139.43
|90.53
|135.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|139.43
|90.53
|135.91
|Tax
|44.92
|-18.76
|29.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|94.51
|109.29
|106.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|94.51
|109.29
|106.89
|Minority Interest
|2.34
|-12.07
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-38.11
|-42.26
|-67.94
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|58.74
|54.96
|38.95
|Equity Share Capital
|139.01
|139.01
|138.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.11
|1.98
|1.40
|Diluted EPS
|2.11
|1.98
|1.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.11
|1.98
|1.40
|Diluted EPS
|2.11
|1.98
|1.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited