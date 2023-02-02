Godrej Prop Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.23 crore, down 29.61% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 196.23 165.09 278.76 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 196.23 165.09 278.76 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,757.36 663.26 520.51 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2,676.33 -602.86 -339.10 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 36.08 37.55 19.03 Depreciation 6.48 5.61 5.46 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 95.91 134.54 83.44 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.27 -73.01 -10.58 Other Income 208.35 204.11 188.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 185.08 131.10 177.57 Interest 45.65 40.57 41.66 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 139.43 90.53 135.91 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 139.43 90.53 135.91 Tax 44.92 -18.76 29.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 94.51 109.29 106.89 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 94.51 109.29 106.89 Minority Interest 2.34 -12.07 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -38.11 -42.26 -67.94 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 58.74 54.96 38.95 Equity Share Capital 139.01 139.01 138.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.11 1.98 1.40 Diluted EPS 2.11 1.98 1.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.11 1.98 1.40 Diluted EPS 2.11 1.98 1.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited