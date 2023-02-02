English
    Godrej Prop Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.23 crore, down 29.61% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:Net Sales at Rs 196.23 crore in December 2022 down 29.61% from Rs. 278.76 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.74 crore in December 2022 up 50.81% from Rs. 38.95 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.56 crore in December 2022 up 4.66% from Rs. 183.03 crore in December 2021.
    Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.40 in December 2021.Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,156.45 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.53% returns over the last 6 months and -32.82% over the last 12 months.
    Godrej Properties
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations196.23165.09278.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations196.23165.09278.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,757.36663.26520.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2,676.33-602.86-339.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.0837.5519.03
    Depreciation6.485.615.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.91134.5483.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.27-73.01-10.58
    Other Income208.35204.11188.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax185.08131.10177.57
    Interest45.6540.5741.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax139.4390.53135.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax139.4390.53135.91
    Tax44.92-18.7629.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities94.51109.29106.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period94.51109.29106.89
    Minority Interest2.34-12.07--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-38.11-42.26-67.94
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates58.7454.9638.95
    Equity Share Capital139.01139.01138.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.111.981.40
    Diluted EPS2.111.981.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.111.981.40
    Diluted EPS2.111.981.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited