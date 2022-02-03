Godrej Prop Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 278.76 crore, up 63.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.76 crore in December 2021 up 63.51% from Rs. 170.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.95 crore in December 2021 up 171.43% from Rs. 14.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.03 crore in December 2021 up 112.11% from Rs. 86.29 crore in December 2020.

Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2020.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,782.20 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 28.32% over the last 12 months.