Godrej Prop Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 170.49 crore, down 55.46% Y-o-Y

February 04, 2021 / 12:40 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:

Net Sales at Rs 170.49 crore in December 2020 down 55.46% from Rs. 382.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.35 crore in December 2020 down 68.43% from Rs. 45.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.29 crore in December 2020 down 51.23% from Rs. 176.94 crore in December 2019.

Godrej Prop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2019.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,388.35 on February 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.69% returns over the last 6 months and 29.59% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Properties
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations170.4989.50382.82
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations170.4989.50382.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials511.831,773.24130.46
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-394.40-1,722.63106.77
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost33.9337.0933.50
Depreciation5.004.865.27
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses73.4773.1669.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-59.34-76.2237.02
Other Income140.63160.73134.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.2984.51171.67
Interest44.9149.2957.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.3835.22114.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax36.3835.22114.20
Tax17.0415.4742.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.3419.7571.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.3419.7571.56
Minority Interest-----0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.99-12.65-26.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.357.1045.46
Equity Share Capital126.04126.04126.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.570.281.80
Diluted EPS0.570.281.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.570.281.80
Diluted EPS0.570.281.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 4, 2021 12:22 pm

