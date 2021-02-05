Godrej Prop Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 170.49 crore, down 55.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.49 crore in December 2020 down 55.46% from Rs. 382.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.35 crore in December 2020 down 68.43% from Rs. 45.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.29 crore in December 2020 down 51.23% from Rs. 176.94 crore in December 2019.

Godrej Prop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2019.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,340.35 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.91% returns over the last 6 months and 21.96% over the last 12 months.