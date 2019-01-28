Godrej Prop Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 340.06 crore, down 45.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 340.06 crore in December 2018 down 45.77% from Rs. 627.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.63 crore in December 2018 up 60.49% from Rs. 25.94 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.91 crore in December 2018 down 44.48% from Rs. 93.49 crore in December 2017.

Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2017.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 745.30 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.16% returns over the last 6 months and -9.00% over the last 12 months.