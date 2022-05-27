English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Price Increasing Soon!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Godrej Industries Q4 profit at Rs 423 crore

    The company had posted a loss of Rs 92.17 crore for the same quarter of previous fiscal year, Godrej Industries said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    May 27, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Godrej Industries on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 422.82 crore for fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

    The company had posted a loss of Rs 92.17 crore for the same quarter of previous fiscal year, Godrej Industries said in a regulatory filing.

    Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,444.87 crore.

    It was Rs 2,610.69 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Total expenses in the quarter was higher at Rs 4,202.23 crore.

    It stood at Rs 2,813.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. For 2021-22, consolidated profit was at Rs 992.43 crore.

    Close

    The company had posted a profit of Rs 391.05 crore in previous fiscal year.

    Revenue from operations stood at Rs 14,130.15 crore last fiscal year. It was at Rs 9,333.51 crore in 2020-21, the company said.

    Godrej Industries said consolidated results for the quarter and the year are not strictly comparable with those of the previous quarter and year due to acquisitions and changes in the company’s/group’s shareholdings in some of the subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

    The company said its board has approved the reappointment of Nadir Godrej as Chairman and Managing Director for a further period of three years from April 1, 2023 up to March 31, 2026, subject to approval of shareholders.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Godrej Industries #Results
    first published: May 27, 2022 02:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.