you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Godrej Industries Q3 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 121.28 crore

The total income went up by 19 per cent to Rs 2,576 crore in the quarter under review.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Godrej Industries on Wednesday reported over two-fold increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 121.28 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.54 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

The total income went up by 19 per cent to Rs 2,576 crore in the quarter under review. It stood at Rs 2,169 crore in October-December of the previous fiscal, Godrej Industries said in a BSE filing.

During the quarter, the overall expenses rose 17.43 per cent to Rs 2,579.58 crore, compared to Rs 2,196.54 crore.

Godrej Industries shares closed 1.63 per cent lower at Rs 483 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #Business #Godrej Industries #Market news #Results

