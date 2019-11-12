Godrej Industries Q2 net profit jumps 95% to Rs 371 crore

The board approved further investment of upto Rs 750 crore by way of subscription / purchase of securities or otherwise in Godrej Properties, a subsidiary company.
Godrej Industries has reported 95.7 percent YoY jump in its September quarter (Q2FY20) net profit at Rs 371.46 crore against Rs 189.76 crore.
Revenue for the quarter increased by 3.6 percent at Rs 2,628.71 crore against Rs 2,538.39 crore, YoY.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1.6 percent at Rs 151.1 crore versus Rs 148.7 crore, while EBITDA margin was flat at 5.8 percent versus 5.9 percent, YoY.
The company board has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of unsecured non-convertible/debentures/Bonds/Other Instruments aggregating to Rs 1,500 crore.
The board also approved further investment of up to Rs 750 crore by way of subscription/purchase of securities or otherwise in Godrej Properties, a subsidiary company.On November 11, Godrej Industries ended at Rs 431.10, up Rs 5.75, or 1.35 percent on the BSE.