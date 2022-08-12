English
    Godrej Industries Q1 profit up 38% at Rs 258 crore

    Revenue from operations was Rs 4,024.55 crore in the quarter as against Rs 2,890.49 crore. Total expenses were at Rs 3,967.54 crore as compared with Rs 2,945.53 crore a year ago.

    PTI
    August 12, 2022 / 09:29 PM IST
    Godrej Industries Ltd.

    Godrej Industries on Friday reported 38 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 257.60 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 185.99 crore for April-June period a year ago, Godrej Industries said in a BSE filing.

    Shares of Godrej Industries on Friday settled at Rs 466.60 apiece on BSE, up 0.94 per cent from the previous close.
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:29 pm
