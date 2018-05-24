Godrej Industries posts Q4 net profit at Rs 277 cr

Diversified firm Godrej Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 277.09 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 95.23 crore in the January-March period a year-ago, Godrej Industries said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 2,657.39 crore. It stood at Rs 2,045.96 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Meanwhile, the company said that the result of the quarter under review and financial year ending on March 31, 2018 was not comparable because of implementation of GST from July 1, 2017.

"... revenue for all other periods presented (including the quarter ended June 30,2017 included in the figures presented for the year ended March 31,2018) is inclusive of excise duty and hence, total revenue from operations for the quarter and year ended March 31 , 2018 are not comparable with the previous periods," the company said.

Its total expenses stood at Rs 2,502.79 crore.

For the entire 2017-18, Godrej Industries net profit stood at Rs 631.10 crore. It was Rs 458.92 crore in 2016-17.

Total income of Godrej Industries stood at Rs 9,968.83 crore as against Rs 8,651.40 crore in 2016-17.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Godrej Industries informed BSE that its board today recommended a dividend of Rs 1.75 per share of rupee 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.