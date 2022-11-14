 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Godrej Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,387.50 crore, up 56.19% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,387.50 crore in September 2022 up 56.19% from Rs. 888.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.67 crore in September 2022 up 105.52% from Rs. 59.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 260.83 crore in September 2022 up 60.06% from Rs. 162.96 crore in September 2021.

Godrej Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in September 2021.

Godrej Ind shares closed at 413.80 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.12% returns over the last 6 months and -32.01% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,387.50 1,048.77 888.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,387.50 1,048.77 888.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 805.81 791.50 606.08
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.57 103.91 27.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 144.07 -172.94 -42.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.04 35.39 40.53
Depreciation 20.06 18.19 18.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 152.20 122.63 105.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 215.75 150.09 131.73
Other Income 25.02 13.38 12.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 240.77 163.47 144.19
Interest 119.10 105.19 87.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 121.67 58.28 56.64
Exceptional Items -- -- 2.56
P/L Before Tax 121.67 58.28 59.20
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 121.67 58.28 59.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 121.67 58.28 59.20
Equity Share Capital 33.66 33.66 33.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.61 1.73 1.76
Diluted EPS 3.61 1.73 1.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.61 1.73 1.76
Diluted EPS 3.61 1.73 1.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Ind #Godrej Industries #Personal Care #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm