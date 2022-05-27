 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Godrej Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 849.11 crore, up 55.07% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 849.11 crore in March 2022 up 55.07% from Rs. 547.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.36 crore in March 2022 up 0.22% from Rs. 41.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.47 crore in March 2022 up 115.52% from Rs. 43.37 crore in March 2021.

Godrej Ind shares closed at 440.20 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.14% returns over the last 6 months and -20.33% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 849.11 938.09 547.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 849.11 938.09 547.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 560.66 670.75 440.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -0.23 -0.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 54.25 -23.68 -39.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.47 49.18 39.50
Depreciation 18.54 18.94 19.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 123.97 115.46 84.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.22 107.67 4.87
Other Income 20.71 14.47 19.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.93 122.14 24.29
Interest 98.76 98.81 65.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.83 23.33 -41.51
Exceptional Items -17.53 -49.04 --
P/L Before Tax -41.36 -25.71 -41.51
Tax -- -- -0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -41.36 -25.71 -41.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -41.36 -25.71 -41.45
Equity Share Capital 33.66 33.67 33.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.23 -0.76 -1.24
Diluted EPS -1.23 -0.76 -1.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.23 -0.76 -1.24
Diluted EPS -1.23 -0.76 -1.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Ind #Godrej Industries #Personal Care #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 04:30 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.