Godrej Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 849.11 crore, up 55.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 849.11 crore in March 2022 up 55.07% from Rs. 547.55 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.36 crore in March 2022 up 0.22% from Rs. 41.45 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.47 crore in March 2022 up 115.52% from Rs. 43.37 crore in March 2021.
Godrej Ind shares closed at 440.20 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.14% returns over the last 6 months and -20.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|Godrej Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|849.11
|938.09
|547.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|849.11
|938.09
|547.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|560.66
|670.75
|440.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|-0.23
|-0.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|54.25
|-23.68
|-39.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.47
|49.18
|39.50
|Depreciation
|18.54
|18.94
|19.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|123.97
|115.46
|84.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|54.22
|107.67
|4.87
|Other Income
|20.71
|14.47
|19.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|74.93
|122.14
|24.29
|Interest
|98.76
|98.81
|65.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.83
|23.33
|-41.51
|Exceptional Items
|-17.53
|-49.04
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-41.36
|-25.71
|-41.51
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.36
|-25.71
|-41.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.36
|-25.71
|-41.45
|Equity Share Capital
|33.66
|33.67
|33.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|-0.76
|-1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|-0.76
|-1.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|-0.76
|-1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|-0.76
|-1.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited