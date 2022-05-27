Godrej Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 849.11 crore, up 55.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 849.11 crore in March 2022 up 55.07% from Rs. 547.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.36 crore in March 2022 up 0.22% from Rs. 41.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.47 crore in March 2022 up 115.52% from Rs. 43.37 crore in March 2021.

Godrej Ind shares closed at 440.20 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.14% returns over the last 6 months and -20.33% over the last 12 months.