Godrej Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 466.18 crore, down 5.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 466.18 crore in March 2020 down 5.49% from Rs. 493.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2020 up 100.44% from Rs. 243.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.76 crore in March 2020 down 5.46% from Rs. 76.96 crore in March 2019.

Godrej Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.22 in March 2019.

Godrej Ind shares closed at 310.15 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.82% returns over the last 6 months and -37.32% over the last 12 months.