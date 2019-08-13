Godrej Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 478.24 crore, down 9.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 478.24 crore in June 2019 down 9.35% from Rs. 527.56 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.86 crore in June 2019 down 117.11% from Rs. 63.47 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.33 crore in June 2019 down 38.2% from Rs. 134.83 crore in June 2018.

Godrej Ind shares closed at 492.55 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.43% returns over the last 6 months and -20.44% over the last 12 months.