Godrej Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,151.15 crore, up 22.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,151.15 crore in December 2022 up 22.71% from Rs. 938.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.37 crore in December 2022 up 404.82% from Rs. 25.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.18 crore in December 2022 up 58.9% from Rs. 141.08 crore in December 2021.