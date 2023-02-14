 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,151.15 crore, up 22.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,151.15 crore in December 2022 up 22.71% from Rs. 938.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.37 crore in December 2022 up 404.82% from Rs. 25.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.18 crore in December 2022 up 58.9% from Rs. 141.08 crore in December 2021.

Godrej Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,151.15 1,387.50 938.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,151.15 1,387.50 938.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 765.59 805.81 670.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -3.07 6.57 -0.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.16 144.07 -23.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.13 43.04 49.18
Depreciation 20.34 20.06 18.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 121.07 152.20 115.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 190.93 215.75 107.67
Other Income 12.91 25.02 14.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 203.84 240.77 122.14
Interest 125.47 119.10 98.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.37 121.67 23.33
Exceptional Items -- -- -49.04
P/L Before Tax 78.37 121.67 -25.71
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 78.37 121.67 -25.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 78.37 121.67 -25.71
Equity Share Capital 33.66 33.66 33.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.33 3.61 -0.76
Diluted EPS 2.33 3.61 -0.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.33 3.61 -0.76
Diluted EPS 2.33 3.61 -0.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited