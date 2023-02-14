English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Godrej Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,151.15 crore, up 22.71% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,151.15 crore in December 2022 up 22.71% from Rs. 938.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.37 crore in December 2022 up 404.82% from Rs. 25.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.18 crore in December 2022 up 58.9% from Rs. 141.08 crore in December 2021.

    Godrej Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2021.

    Godrej Ind shares closed at 428.55 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.41% returns over the last 6 months and -20.67% over the last 12 months.

    Godrej Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,151.151,387.50938.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,151.151,387.50938.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials765.59805.81670.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods-3.076.57-0.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.16144.07-23.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.1343.0449.18
    Depreciation20.3420.0618.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses121.07152.20115.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax190.93215.75107.67
    Other Income12.9125.0214.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax203.84240.77122.14
    Interest125.47119.1098.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.37121.6723.33
    Exceptional Items-----49.04
    P/L Before Tax78.37121.67-25.71
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.37121.67-25.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.37121.67-25.71
    Equity Share Capital33.6633.6633.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.333.61-0.76
    Diluted EPS2.333.61-0.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.333.61-0.76
    Diluted EPS2.333.61-0.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Ind #Godrej Industries #Personal Care #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:33 am