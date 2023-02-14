Godrej Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,151.15 crore, up 22.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,151.15 crore in December 2022 up 22.71% from Rs. 938.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.37 crore in December 2022 up 404.82% from Rs. 25.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.18 crore in December 2022 up 58.9% from Rs. 141.08 crore in December 2021.

Godrej Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2021.

Godrej Ind shares closed at 428.55 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.41% returns over the last 6 months and -20.67% over the last 12 months.