Godrej Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,021.04 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,021.04 crore in September 2022 up 22.59% from Rs. 3,280.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.18 crore in September 2022 up 8.76% from Rs. 143.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 475.31 crore in September 2022 up 21.79% from Rs. 390.26 crore in September 2021.

Godrej Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.26 in September 2021.

Godrej Ind shares closed at 413.10 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.39% returns over the last 6 months and -32.17% over the last 12 months.