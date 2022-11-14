 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Godrej Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,021.04 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,021.04 crore in September 2022 up 22.59% from Rs. 3,280.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.18 crore in September 2022 up 8.76% from Rs. 143.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 475.31 crore in September 2022 up 21.79% from Rs. 390.26 crore in September 2021.

Godrej Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.26 in September 2021.

Godrej Ind shares closed at 413.10 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.39% returns over the last 6 months and -32.17% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,021.04 4,024.55 3,280.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,021.04 4,024.55 3,280.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,642.18 3,704.05 2,483.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 154.93 341.31 307.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -453.10 -1,046.81 -318.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 219.11 208.33 190.20
Depreciation 75.63 71.57 66.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,237.49 500.93 449.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.80 245.17 101.87
Other Income 254.88 217.91 221.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 399.68 463.08 323.54
Interest 223.24 188.16 147.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 176.44 274.92 176.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 176.44 274.92 176.28
Tax 4.37 60.34 60.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 172.07 214.58 115.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 172.07 214.58 115.89
Minority Interest -63.05 -- -57.31
Share Of P/L Of Associates 47.16 43.02 85.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 156.18 257.60 143.60
Equity Share Capital 33.66 33.66 33.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.64 6.06 4.26
Diluted EPS 4.63 6.06 4.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.64 6.06 4.26
Diluted EPS 4.63 6.06 4.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Ind #Godrej Industries #Personal Care #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm