    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Godrej Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,021.04 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,021.04 crore in September 2022 up 22.59% from Rs. 3,280.18 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.18 crore in September 2022 up 8.76% from Rs. 143.60 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 475.31 crore in September 2022 up 21.79% from Rs. 390.26 crore in September 2021.

    Godrej Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.26 in September 2021.

    Godrej Ind shares closed at 413.10 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.39% returns over the last 6 months and -32.17% over the last 12 months.

    Godrej Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,021.044,024.553,280.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,021.044,024.553,280.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,642.183,704.052,483.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods154.93341.31307.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-453.10-1,046.81-318.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost219.11208.33190.20
    Depreciation75.6371.5766.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,237.49500.93449.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.80245.17101.87
    Other Income254.88217.91221.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax399.68463.08323.54
    Interest223.24188.16147.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax176.44274.92176.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax176.44274.92176.28
    Tax4.3760.3460.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities172.07214.58115.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period172.07214.58115.89
    Minority Interest-63.05---57.31
    Share Of P/L Of Associates47.1643.0285.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates156.18257.60143.60
    Equity Share Capital33.6633.6633.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.646.064.26
    Diluted EPS4.636.064.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.646.064.26
    Diluted EPS4.636.064.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm