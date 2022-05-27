 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,444.87 crore, up 70.26% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,444.87 crore in March 2022 up 70.26% from Rs. 2,610.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.24 crore in March 2022 up 1537.32% from Rs. 15.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 772.75 crore in March 2022 up 387.2% from Rs. 158.61 crore in March 2021.

Godrej Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2021.

Godrej Ind shares closed at 440.20 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.14% returns over the last 6 months and -20.33% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,444.87 3,514.61 2,610.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,444.87 3,514.61 2,610.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,243.48 2,277.06 1,460.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 184.99 250.97 198.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -161.54 -423.81 -265.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 211.77 190.34 319.75
Depreciation 72.22 71.04 62.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 475.93 977.52 914.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 418.02 171.49 -78.73
Other Income 282.51 219.93 174.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 700.53 391.42 95.85
Interest 175.38 166.91 124.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 525.15 224.51 -28.53
Exceptional Items -17.53 -66.32 --
P/L Before Tax 507.62 158.19 -28.53
Tax 131.56 46.78 98.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 376.06 111.41 -126.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 376.06 111.41 -126.96
Minority Interest -195.58 -38.39 76.41
Share Of P/L Of Associates 46.76 71.37 34.74
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 227.24 144.39 -15.81
Equity Share Capital 33.66 33.67 33.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.75 4.29 -0.47
Diluted EPS 6.75 4.29 -0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.75 4.29 -0.47
Diluted EPS 6.75 4.29 -0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 27, 2022 04:03 pm
