Godrej Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,444.87 crore, up 70.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,444.87 crore in March 2022 up 70.26% from Rs. 2,610.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.24 crore in March 2022 up 1537.32% from Rs. 15.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 772.75 crore in March 2022 up 387.2% from Rs. 158.61 crore in March 2021.

Godrej Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2021.

Godrej Ind shares closed at 440.20 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.14% returns over the last 6 months and -20.33% over the last 12 months.