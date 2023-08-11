Godrej Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,505.66 crore, up 11.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,505.66 crore in June 2023 up 11.95% from Rs. 4,024.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.06 crore in June 2023 down 30.88% from Rs. 257.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 629.39 crore in June 2023 up 17.72% from Rs. 534.65 crore in June 2022.

Godrej Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.06 in June 2022.

Godrej Ind shares closed at 493.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.51% returns over the last 6 months and 7.59% over the last 12 months.