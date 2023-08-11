English
    Godrej Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,505.66 crore, up 11.95% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,505.66 crore in June 2023 up 11.95% from Rs. 4,024.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.06 crore in June 2023 down 30.88% from Rs. 257.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 629.39 crore in June 2023 up 17.72% from Rs. 534.65 crore in June 2022.

    Godrej Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.06 in June 2022.

    Godrej Ind shares closed at 493.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.51% returns over the last 6 months and 7.59% over the last 12 months.

    Godrej Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,505.664,852.114,024.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,505.664,852.114,024.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,354.682,269.523,704.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods234.77118.38341.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-456.63-1,087.03-1,046.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost254.90279.72208.33
    Depreciation85.5779.3871.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,876.292,671.64500.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.08520.50245.17
    Other Income387.74233.13217.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax543.82753.63463.08
    Interest302.71283.51188.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax241.11470.12274.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax241.11470.12274.92
    Tax94.45116.5660.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities146.66353.56214.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period146.66353.56214.58
    Minority Interest-113.35-262.08--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates144.75208.6043.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates178.06300.08257.60
    Equity Share Capital33.6633.6633.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.298.916.06
    Diluted EPS5.298.916.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.298.916.06
    Diluted EPS5.298.916.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:44 pm

