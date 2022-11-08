 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Consumer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,985.03 crore, up 7.99% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,985.03 crore in September 2022 up 7.99% from Rs. 1,838.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.19 crore in September 2022 down 7.88% from Rs. 356.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 455.56 crore in September 2022 down 3.05% from Rs. 469.91 crore in September 2021.

Godrej Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.48 in September 2021.

Godrej Consumer shares closed at 829.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.48% returns over the last 6 months and -14.64% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Consumer Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,985.03 1,813.71 1,838.14
Other Operating Income -- 35.70 --
Total Income From Operations 1,985.03 1,849.41 1,838.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 957.95 985.89 774.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 97.92 71.86 99.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -30.40 -60.44 64.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 81.24 78.89 72.79
Depreciation 21.68 25.81 21.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 125.70 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 450.33 232.88 375.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 406.31 388.82 430.22
Other Income 27.57 21.29 18.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 433.88 410.11 448.49
Interest 0.79 0.51 3.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 433.09 409.60 445.30
Exceptional Items -18.57 -- --
P/L Before Tax 414.52 409.60 445.30
Tax 86.33 90.07 89.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 328.19 319.53 356.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 328.19 319.53 356.26
Equity Share Capital 102.26 102.26 102.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.21 3.12 3.48
Diluted EPS 3.21 3.12 3.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.21 3.12 3.48
Diluted EPS 3.21 3.12 3.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:06 pm
