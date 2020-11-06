Godrej Consumer Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,679.19 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,679.19 crore in September 2020 up 10.38% from Rs. 1,521.28 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 350.60 crore in September 2020 up 4.79% from Rs. 334.57 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 486.31 crore in September 2020 up 15.28% from Rs. 421.85 crore in September 2019.

Godrej Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 3.43 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.27 in September 2019.

Godrej Consumer shares closed at 669.20 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.12% returns over the last 6 months and -7.25% over the last 12 months.