Godrej Consumer Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,507.61 crore, up 10.55% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,507.61 crore in September 2018 up 10.55% from Rs. 1,363.78 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 295.78 crore in September 2018 up 15.49% from Rs. 256.11 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 415.16 crore in September 2018 up 16.14% from Rs. 357.46 crore in September 2017.

Godrej Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.76 in September 2017.

Godrej Consumer shares closed at 705.45 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -5.45% returns over the last 6 months and 9.36% over the last 12 months.