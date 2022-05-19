 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Consumer Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,635.34 crore, up 9.04% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,635.34 crore in March 2022 up 9.04% from Rs. 1,499.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 417.53 crore in March 2022 up 66.55% from Rs. 250.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 403.60 crore in March 2022 up 15.56% from Rs. 349.27 crore in March 2021.

Godrej Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 4.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.45 in March 2021.

Godrej Consumer shares closed at 830.40 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.69% returns over the last 6 months and 1.73% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Consumer Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,603.88 1,785.18 1,466.36
Other Operating Income 31.46 32.25 33.38
Total Income From Operations 1,635.34 1,817.43 1,499.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 779.53 704.14 635.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 65.05 80.09 49.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -54.03 93.93 -21.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 83.61 82.91 119.57
Depreciation 21.31 21.88 21.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 123.98 158.52 135.87
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 250.98 239.81 243.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 364.91 436.15 315.62
Other Income 17.38 18.11 12.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 382.29 454.26 327.68
Interest 1.20 1.63 1.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 381.09 452.63 326.10
Exceptional Items 42.83 15.38 --
P/L Before Tax 423.92 468.01 326.10
Tax 6.39 88.01 75.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 417.53 380.00 250.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 417.53 380.00 250.70
Equity Share Capital 102.26 102.26 102.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.08 3.72 2.45
Diluted EPS 4.08 3.72 2.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.08 3.72 2.45
Diluted EPS 4.08 3.72 2.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 04:44 pm
